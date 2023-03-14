Images show components of Apple’s new product

ANDAre circulating on Twitter what appear to be some of the components of Apple’s next product, namely the long-awaited virtual and augmented reality glasses that should be announced later this year.

The images are being shared by MacRumors It is 9to5mac, two of the best-known sites for ‘Company of the Apple’ news. As you can see in the gallery above, the components in question seem to have just the right shape to contour users’ eyes, thus giving an idea of ​​the product in question.

It is not clear that these components are, in fact, from Apple’s virtual and augmented reality glasses, so we will still have to wait a little longer to have any confirmation of Cupertino’s technology.

The official announcement is believed to be scheduled for WWDC, Apple’s annual event dedicated to developers that usually takes place in the spring.

Also Read: Video shows ‘concept’ of iPhone with folding screen