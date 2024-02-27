Imaray Ulloa makes her fans fall in love with her posing with a great blue bikini

There are still a few months until summer officially arrives, but some of our celebrities are not wasting any time and are already warming up for bikini season. In this case we talk about the Cuban influencer and actress Imaray Ulloa, who has turned Instagram upside down with a sensual pose wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

The Cuban content creator opted for a dark blue bikini whose bottom part has a chain with rhinestones. A set that shows off her spectacular silhouette.

By publishing this fiery snapshot on her Instagram profile, the influencer challenged her followers to comment on the typical phrases that unfaithful people say.

“An unfaithful person doesn’t tell you ‘I’m cheating on you’, he tells you,” Imaray wrote, and her fans responded to the call, answering with phrases like: “You’re going to start with your insecurities,” “Don’t be jealous, I’ll just tell you.” I love you” or “She’s just a friend.”

Of course, Imaray Ulloa’s fans have not wasted their time and have also rewarded her with compliments and giving her like to this publication.