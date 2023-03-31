IMF disburses 5.4 billion dollars in funds for Argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the fourth revision of the agreement it has with Argentina for some 44,000 million dollars, releasing an immediate disbursement for 5,400 million dollars for the South American country, the financial entity said in a statement.

The reserves of the Argentine central bank climbed some 2.5 billion dollars on Friday compared to the previous day, according to data from the central bank.

The number reflects the new funds from the IMF, minus payments of $2.7 billion that Argentina had to do, precisely, to the Fund.

The IMF said its board had completed “the fourth revision of the expanded agreement under the Expanded Facility of the Fund (SAF) for Argentina,” making possible “an immediate disbursement of $5.4 billion.”

This “puts the total disbursements under the agreement at about $28.9 billion,” it added.

A central bank source said the funds had arrived and reflected in the level of reserves, which are at very low levels due to a historic drought in the agro-exporting country and very high inflation.

“The disbursement of the Fund entered and it will be reflected in the reserves, which rose more than 2,500 million as a net effect after the payment,” said the source.

The IMF, which did not mention Argentina’s request to review its reserve targets, said a longer version of the statement would be released later.