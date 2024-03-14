Immigrant couple denounces police violence

Several days after the incident and still sore from the beatings, Yanni Cordero, 47, went on Wednesday with his wife and 3 children to receive the $88 that he says he had at the time of the arrest and that the police should return to him.

“Eighty-eight and they gave me back 68, they gave me 68 and said that was what there was and since I need them I received them,” said Cordero.

But without a doubt, what they will not be able to give him back, he says, will be peace, after the trauma they caused to his little son Yusneide, barely one year old, who, as can be seen in a video, was in his father’s arms when several The police beat him with the aim of handcuffing him.

“They start groping me, pushing me, trying to take the child away from me. When my wife comes towards me, they hit her, throw her to the ground, hit her against a glass,” Cordero added. “The people, as they see what the boy didn’t let go, the police with something yellow and black, they say it’s a current gun, they arrived and hit me four times in the body and I didn’t feel any of that current. But I did see that My child did feel it, because he pooped and peed.

The incident occurred on Friday inside a shelter in Jamaica Queens, according to Cordero.

The immigrant says that when he tried to take the elevator, the guards there repeatedly told him that he could not eat in the rooms.

However, in his poor English, Cordero would have told them that he knew and that he was going to go to the dining room to wait for his family. But he claims that the guards treated him aggressively and called the police, who upon arrival, Cordero continues, did not say a word and simply tried to handcuff him using force.

“I have bruises on my ribs and of course on my feet because they pulled me there. You can see in the videos how they pulled me and threw me to the ground,” Cordero added.

The person who was also forcibly arrested was Cordero’s partner.

“Yes, they took my fingerprints, they took me handcuffed, then they also took me to the hospital handcuffed by my hands and feet as if I were a criminal,” said Andrea Parra.

“It was horrible, horrible and we hadn’t seen the children since the Friday they took that guy away from us, at least the Sunday we saw him, on a video call. But that’s never the case and it’s never going to stay the same. Until yesterday, until on Monday that I was able to see him on Monday at ten at night, that I was able to see him holding him well, kissing him everything that I wanted to do to him and my love,” added the mother.

“It is more unfair for the mayor to say that I was drunk, because how is the mayor going to say that I was drunk when he has not asked his agents if they took me to a doctor, when I demanded that they take me to the doctor they did not “They took me, why didn’t they want to take me?” said Cordero.

Police have charged Cordero with resisting arrest, endangering the life of a minor and disorderly conduct. Several organizations that protect the rights of immigrants have indicated that they are horrified to see how this family was treated.

