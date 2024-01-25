Imminent trial of Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss

MADRID -. Judge Francisco de Jorge proposed this Thursday to try the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for the forced kiss that he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso in the final of Australia World Cup from last year.

In his order, after concluding the investigation of the case, the judge of the National Court (main criminal instance) considers that the kiss to the Spanish forward “was not consensual and was a unilateral and surprising initiative,” the Court reported in a statement.

The decision can still be appealed before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court, but it leaves Rubiales one step away from being tried for the kiss he gave to Hermoso at the medal ceremony at the World Cup in Australia last year.

The judge believes that “the erotic purpose or not or the state of euphoria and agitation experienced as a consequence of the extraordinary sporting triumph are elements whose consequence and legal consequences must be assessed in the oral trial.”

jennihermosotribunales.jpg The Spanish player Jenni Hermoso goes to the National Court Tribune to testify in the Luis Rubiales case on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. AP/Bernat Armangue

“Sustainable accusation”

But remember that a kiss on the lips “affects the sphere of intimacy reserved for sexual relations, particularly in the context of two adults.”

Since a recent reform of the Spanish Penal Code, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups together all types of sexual violence.

“It was not intentional. There was no sexual connotation of any kind, it was just a moment of happiness, the great joy of the moment,” Rubiales had stated in an interview with the British television program Piers Morgan Uncensored last September.

Judge De Jorge also proposes judging the former women’s coach Jorge Vilda, the sports director of the men’s team Albert Luque and the former marketing manager of the RFEF Rubén Rivera for the subsequent pressure received by Hermoso to support Rubiales’ version.

They quote Montse Tomé

The magistrate considers that there are indications of an action by the three agreed upon with the former federation president to “break the will” of the player and “get her to agree to record a video in which she said that the kiss had been consensual.”

Vilda, who rejects having exerted these pressures, has managed to get the National Court to agree to her request that her former deputy and current coach, Montse Tomé, testify as a witness.

According to the Court, the statement will serve to clarify “whether the non-call of Jennifer Hermoso in two matches in Spain was related to the player’s refusal to sign a joint statement with Rubiales” over the kiss.

Tomé did not call up Hermoso for Spain’s first two games after the World Cup last September, claiming to want to protect the player at the height of the controversy over what happened in Australia.

The forward played for Spain again last October, in the following international window.

Luis Rubiales.jpg The president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales (right), hugs midfielder Aitana Bonmatí on the podium after Spain’s victory against England in the final of the Women’s World Cup, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Sydney. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

“Unexpected” kiss

The judge thus closes the investigation of the case after the complaint filed by the soccer player in September for the forced kiss that Rubiales gave her.

On January 2, the judge took a statement from Hermoso, who reiterated that the kiss was “unexpected” and “at no time consensual,” according to judicial sources reported at the time.

The player also stated that she suffered “constant harassment” from Rubiales and her entourage in the following days, according to the same source.

The judge had also heard Rubiales last September, who defended before the magistrate that the kiss had been consensual.

Rubiales initially refused to resign due to his actions at a controversial RFEF assembly on August 25, but in the following days, pressure grew from the government, the justice system and the world of football itself until on August 10 September he presented his resignation.

The former federation president, suspended for three years by FIFA, alleged that he was leaving office due to a “disproportionate campaign” against him and the desire not to harm the 2030 World Cup bid.

Source: AFP