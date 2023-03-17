Impact on Mexico due to banking crisis ruled out

Mexico City.- The debacles of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and Silvergate Bank will not infect the Mexican financial system, bankers and authorities have assured.

Victoria Rodríguez, governor of Banco de México, considered that the country’s banking system will not suffer negative effects since it is well capitalized and has adequate levels of liquidity.

The governor indicated that the combination of these factors undermined the confidence of depositors, who came to withdraw their resources for fear of facing losses.

Meanwhile, the situation in the international markets, mainly European, responds to the fact that, in an environment of high uncertainty, negative news was given about a bank of global systemic importance, which generated increases in the volatility of several assets and an increase in aversion to investor risk.

For Rodríguez Ceja, these events remind us that it is essential to constantly strengthen the confidence of depositors so that banks carry out their essential tasks of transforming terms and risks.

For this reason, he said, it is necessary to prudently manage them, foster an environment of healthy competition, maintain high standards of service to customers and scrupulous, complete and punctual compliance with the regulatory framework and its functions.

“The authorities must remain alert and act selectively using the tools that may be necessary depending on the case,” he explained.

“We do not expect recent events in the US banking system or in international markets to have relevant negative effects on Mexican banking,” he said at the 86th Banking Convention.

Daniel Becker, outgoing president of the Association of Banks of Mexico, assured that despite high inflation and rises in interest rates, the Mexican financial system is not contaminated.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also ruled out an impact on the national economy. “Banks can go bankrupt there, as is happening, and here nothing happens, or good things happen. In other words, we are fine,” the President assured.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, stated that the country lives in an atmosphere different from that of other countries and the bank is a fundamental piece to be located in the development trajectory that Mexico demands.

The president of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) of Mexico, Jesús de la Fuente Rodríguez, assured that the recent debacles of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and Silvergate Bank have shown the speed with which institutions can be affected by macroeconomic shocks in the midst of the digital age.

According to the CNBV, Mexico’s banking sector presents high levels of capitalization and liquidity, and its credit portfolio is in good condition, which demonstrates its strength.