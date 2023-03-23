Imports suspended in Algeria: instructions from the Minister of Commerce

As part of replenishing the Algerian market with multiple goods, the Ministry of Commerce issued a note on imports. This is’optimize the import of certain products which the market currently lacks in order to meet the national need for certain products. The new instructions mainly affect pending import files and will be applied as soon as possible.

Tayeb Zitouni accelerates part of the imports, what impact on the market?

Trade and Export Promotion Minister Tayeb Zitouniordered the public authorities on Thursday tospeed up the processing of import files. A note that meets the needs of the Algerian market, which has been lacking several products for some time.

It is not a question of going back on the decision to stop imports, but rather of regulating the incoming flow according to the needs of the people. These reforms also aim to facilitate the import oflocally produced goods but whose national production does not cover the country’s needs. Imports of goods not produced and not processed in Algeria will also be affected by this decision. All this with a view to protecting the local product and ensuring its promotion.

A digital platform for import requests soon in Algeria

In another register, Tayeb Zitouni paid a visit to National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade Algex recently. A visit which aimed to present the activities and tasks of the agency, but also the presentation of its new digital platform. And site dedicated to Algerian import requestswhich allows users to track their query in real time.

