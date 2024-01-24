Impunity puts peace processes in Latin America at risk

BOGOTA. In an interview given to Europa Press (EP), the former president of Colombia, Ivan Duque warns about the risks of impunity in the construction of peace in America, adding that what processes “based on impunity” do is “generate new violence.”

Duque, commented on his social network account “perks to the criminal” is “anything but reliable.

For the former president, peace is a “laudable” objective, as long as it means “the triumph of the rule of law over crime.” “Building peace by giving concessions to criminals is not a total peace, but a fatal peace,” he adds.

The former Colombian president rules out negotiating during his mandate with organizations such as the ELN, considering that any rapprochement process must be preceded by the cessation of criminal activities and “a clear desire for repentance.”

In this sense, he points out that what processes “based on impunity” do is “generate new violence.”

Situation of Ecuador and Venezuela

Regarding the insecurity crisis in Ecuador, Duque describes as “effective” the response given by President Daniel Noboa, who decreed a state of exception to combat groups that “try to intimidate with acts of terror.” He considers that the rise in violence in recent years derives largely from the “pacts of silence with the mafia” promoted during the era of former president Rafael Correa.

Regarding Venezuela, Duque warns that any debate on lifting sanctions is “premature”, to the extent that it assumes that there are currently no prospects for “free elections.”

“A legitimate election cannot have a criminal under surveillance by the International Criminal Court as a candidate,” said Duque, also anticipating that Chavismo may end up lifting the disqualification of María Corina Machado so that Maduro appears “magnanimous” and at the same time maintain “the entire structure of fraud to remain in power.”

Risks of impunity in peacebuilding

Duque points out that peace processes based on impunity are usually characterized by the following elements: Lack of compliance with commitments by criminals, who usually take advantage of peace processes to obtain economic or political benefits, but then do not comply with their commitments to demobilization or social reintegration.

He adds that impunity generates a climate that favors the resurgence of violence. Criminals know that they can act excessively, and that they will not be punished for their crimes.

On the other hand, he points out that peace processes based on impunity delegitimize the State, which apparently is not capable of enforcing the law.

Duque considers that these elements are what have contributed to the failure of the peace process with the FARC and the security crisis in Ecuador.

Duque’s statements reflect his concern about the risks of impunity in the construction of peace in Latin America. He believes that peace can only be lasting if it is based on the triumph of the rule of law over crime.

The treasure of the San José galleon

Colombia and Spain maintain a disagreement over the fate of the treasure of the galleon San José, a Spanish ship sunk in the 18th century near Cartagena de Indias. The Colombian Government plans to recover the treasure this year, but Spain maintains that it is a state ship and, therefore, its remains are considered an underwater grave and cannot be subject to commercial exploitation.

Duque recalls the minimum agreement that his Administration and the Spanish authorities signed in 2019 to point out that the galleon’s heritage is a “public good for humanity” and, therefore, this implies that it is “indivisible” and “not marketable.” .

Regarding his future, Duque assures that he does not see himself returning to politics and prefers to “contribute from behind” to favor the leadership that Colombia and Latin America “need.”

Source: Account of the social network X, formerly Twitter, of the former president of Colombia Iván Duque, Europa Press