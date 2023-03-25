IMSS 2023 Pension: Pensioners who must declare before the SAT

He Service tax administration (SAT) has set April 1 as the deadline for natural persons to submit their annual statement 2023something that some pensioners of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

The annual declaration is a document through which people present a report of their income, expenses, withholdings, etc., that they made during the fiscal year.

The natural persons who are obliged to present it are those who received a salary during the fiscal year, as well as some IMSS and ISSSTE pensioners.

Who are the pensioners who must submit their 2023 annual declaration?

The pensioners who have the obligation to present their annual declaration corresponding to the fiscal year 2022 before the SAT are those who meet the following conditions:

Have income greater than 400 thousand pesos per year

Receive two or more pensions

Receive income from leasing (rent)

Those who, in addition to their pension, receive income from business activity or payroll

In summary, the pensioners who must submit their 2023 annual declaration to the SAT are those who earn more than 400,000 pesos a year, who have two pensions, landlords or those who receive additional income from payroll or business activity.

The 2023 annual declaration can be filed online through the SAT website or by going directly to the offices.

People who receive an IMSS or ISSSTE pension and meet any of these requirements are required to submit their 2023 annual return to the SAT as of April 1.

