IMSS 2023 Pension: Will they suspend the April payment?

Are you a beneficiary of the IMSS pension? Then this interests you, since the Mexican Social Security Institute gave notice about the date of the deposits for aprilHere we tell you the details.

When will the April deposit for pensioners be?

Every month, the IMSS and the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) deliver a pension to their insured elderly or pensioners, normally, it does so on the first days of the month and the ISSSTE on the last days of the month prior to which the payment corresponds.

But beware! Since April begins on the weekend, precisely, on Saturday, so the deposit dates will be modified, so IMSS pensioners will receive their payment on Friday, March 31.

While the ISSSTE pension will be deposited on Thursday, March 30, as indicated by its deposit schedule for 2023.

Should I update data to receive my IMSS pension?

Regarding whether it is necessary for pensioners to update their information to receive payment month by month, the IMSS, on its Survival Verification page, indicated that:

Data updating is not mandatory.

If the pensioner lives abroad, he must continue to carry out the survival check electronically at the nearest Mexican consular office (Embassies or Consulates).

There is no deadline to update the data and obtain this benefit. It can be done according to the times and needs of the pensioner.

It may interest you: IMSS Pension: So you can know how much money you will get at your retirement

Where is the IMSS pension payment received?

The payment of the IMSS pension is received in the pensioner’s bank account, which was provided when completing the pension process, while pensioners who receive their payment through an AFORE or insurance company are subject to the payment conditions of these institutions.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!