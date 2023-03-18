IMSS union does not investigate aggressor doctor

Chihuahua.— The National Union of IMSS Workers in Chihuahua, Section VIII, through its spokesman Christian Ramírez, announced that until yesterday, Friday, they did not have any document against Manuel Enrique Guzmán García, a surgeon who works for the Institute Mexican Social Security (IMSS).

When seeking a position with the secretary general of said organization, Doctor Gerardo León Arellano, he did not answer the phone call or the text messages that were sent to him. “However, as a union organization, we support any worker as long as the events occur internally, inherent to the Institute and its facilities,” the spokesperson quoted.

Christian Ramírez confirmed that Manuel Enrique Guzmán García is a worker at the institute, however the alleged events were carried out externally and not within the facilities of any IMSS medical unit.

“There the corresponding instances will be in charge of clarifying the facts. However, as a union organization, we support any worker as long as the events occur internally, inherent to the Institute and its facilities, ”he quoted by text message.

Another of the points that the union spokesman referred to is that until yesterday, Friday, internally as a union, there was no document against his colleague in question.

Manuel Enrique Guzmán García, a surgeon who was caught on video assaulting a woman in a private clinic, supposedly when the latter was demanding poor medical care for a relative who had undergone surgery, works at the IMSS with a position non-family doctor.