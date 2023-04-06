In 2022, bicycle sales have fallen, but electric ones are still popular

The Union Sport&Cycle observatory notes a 7% drop in sales in 2022. Electrically assisted bicycles are still experiencing strong growth with an increase of 12%.

The bike continues to attract people, but the big wave of the last two years seems to have passed. In 2022, overall bicycle sales in France fell by 7%, or 2.6 million cycles elapsed.

“Demand has not dropped, it’s the growth in demand that has dropped,” said Jérôme Valentin, vice-president of Union Sport&Cycle.

For the boss of the bicycle industry, several factors explain this trend. In addition to the fact that the French have equipped themselves heavily in recent years, supported by purchasing aid, many new brands have appeared in France, at the risk of saturating the market.

“We cannot have 200 to 300 brands on the French market,” says Jérôime Valentin.

One in four bikes sold is an e-bike

While the industry is shrinking overall, e-bikes are growing. In 2022, sales increased by 12% with 738,454 bicycles sold in 2022. pedelecs represent 28% of bicycle sales. In value, 1451 million euros, or 61% of the cycle market. Cocorico, more than half of the VAE sold were produced in France.

“The growth potential of VAE is still considerable”, notes Jérôme Valentin

Average budget 916 euros per bike compared to 313 euros 10 years ago. “It’s still the impact of the VAE”.

For cargo pedelecs, it’s an explosion in sales. In 2022, sales reached 33,000 units, representing a growth of 96% (17,000 in 2021).

For 2023, sales could find a new burst and this for logistical reasons. “The level of stocks is much higher than normal and it will take some time to sell,” announced Jérôme Valentin, advising buyers to take advantage of falling prices. “Today is the time to buy”.