In 2023 there were 11 flights with repatriates from the United States

CARACAS. – He regime by Nicholas Maduro reported the return of 329 Venezuelan migrants on the last weekend of 2023, through the Vuelta a la Patria Plan that establishes migration agreements with other countries.

On the night of Saturday, December 30, the Automated Immigration and Immigration Service (Saime) reported the arrival of 122 Venezuelans from Mexico. The Government of Mexico indicated that the flight was carried out within the framework of the commitments of the Palenque Meeting on October 22 of this year. In the early hours of the same day, 207 Venezuelans returned from the Aztec country.

Gustavo Vizcaíno, director of Saime, said that the security bodies applied the corresponding protocols “to guarantee the identification and human rights of the repatriates.” He expressed that with the flight on Saturday the 30th, there are 15 received through the Return to the Homeland Plan in 2023.

In this way, it reported that 11 flights were from the United States, two from Mexico, one from Chile and one from Iceland. “In total, there are 1,928 repatriates.”

#30DIC || Dir. Gustavo Vizcaíno: "With today's flight there are 15 that have been received in the year 2023 of the Vuelta a la Patria Plan; 11 from the USA, 2 from Mexico, 1 Chile and 1 from Iceland for a total of 1,928 repatriated".

The Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Peace indicated that Venezuelans who take advantage of this plan will receive medical and health care.

Venezuelan migrants

In September of this year, the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants Venezuela recorded that 7.7 million people left the country until August 2023.

The Platform pointed out that due to the humanitarian crisis, generated by the Maduro regime, of that number of migrants, 84% (6.5 million) are in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Source: Saime / Ministry of the Interior and Justice