Leoni Torres He closed 2023 with a lot of music for his followers and is already predicting that next year will come with more surprises.

The singer from Camagüey advanced a fragment of your next song and apparently it is a collaboration with an international artist, but she has not yet revealed who it is.

“In 2024 I will come international”the artist shared on Instagram along with a video singing the song and a female voice is also heard.

From the background music it seems that it is a meeting with a Spanish artist; In addition, the song has a flamenco rumba rhythm. One of her followers mentioned in the comments that it sounds like India Martínez and another ventured to say that it is Rosalía’s voice.

“Girl, tell me, why are you looking at me / I come from the street where people dance on the corner / Could it be that you have moles that I would like to count with my hands / You here, me like this, everyone in the neighborhood looking at you me / What do your eyes have gypsy spells, what does your mouth have that provokes”says a part of the lyrics that they both interpret.

Leoni reserved all the details of this new song, but the expectations of his fans are already growing as they wait to hear it in full.