In 5 years, the niche maneuver will disappear

Presented at CES 2023, Hyundai Mobis’ e-corner system is now being tested on IONIQ 5

With this system, we will no longer need to make slots to park an electric car

Hyundai Mobis estimates that the development of the technology could be finalized within 5 years

Soon, you may no longer need to make a slot to park, if Hyundai Mobils, a subsidiary of the Korean manufacturer, finalizes its e-corner technology for electric cars. Developed over several years, it has been presented at CES 2023. And this week, we learn that Hyundai is already testing the reliability of the system, on IONIQ 5. On these prototypes, the direction of each wheel is controlled independently and each wheel has its own motor.

So instead of making a parallel parking space, the driver can spin the front wheels as well as the rear wheels 90 degrees, allowing the car to move sideways like a crab. But that’s not all. Another configuration of the four wheels allows for 360° rotation, while another allows the vehicle to move diagonally. It is also possible to rotate. The video below, shared in January, gives us a glimpse of those possibilities.

Tests before marketing

Obviously, the objective of Hyundai Mobis is that this technology will later be used by the electric vehicles marketed by the Korean manufacturer. “We plan to complete the development of this durable and reliable technology so that we can start mass production of the wheel system by the end of this year. We will continue to idealize technology to prepare for the future of mobility”says Oh Heung-sub, executive vice president and head of electrification at Hyundai Mobis.

The company estimates that this development could be completed within 5 years. And besides, the system should also improve driving, as well as the energy efficiency of electric cars. “Hyundai Mobis is said to improve cornering motion and fuel efficiency by around 20% or more due to efficient distribution of torque in all four directions”we read in the press release.