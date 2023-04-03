In a key duel for the averages, Platense beat Banfield 2-0 in the South

The ninth date of the Professional League continued this Sunday with three games and the strongest was one of the Cordovan classics, the one between the promoted Instituto and Talleres. The duel opened the action of the day and then there were two other matches, Colón-Atlético Tucumán, and Banfield-Platense. All the details below.

Institute 0 – 3 Workshops

Talleres defeated Instituto 3-0 in the first Cordovan classic of the year and met in Alta Córdoba for the ninth date of the Professional Soccer League (LPF). Matías Catalan, Rodrigo Garro and Ramon Sosa scored the goals for the you. The result was bulky for the match process, but the team led by Javier Gandolfi He knew how to hit at the right moments.

At the start, the visiting cast had the first with one of michael santos that finished off crossed, but Nicolas Linares came right at the close.

Talleres came close again and in the next one he had he opened the scoring. It was after 8 minutes with a corner kick in which Matías Catalan he won from above and with his head he put the cast ahead Noodle.

With the passing of the minutes, the nerves grew as a result of the friction and strong leg. The referee Facundo Tello He did not set limits and in the first half there were two brawls that did not go any further, but they were a warning of the tension with which the game was played.

At the dawn of the Instituto complement he was more incisive and had two clear arrivals to get the tie. He was the goalkeeper of Talleres, Guido Herrerawho both times avoided the local goal, on the first covering a shot from santiago rodriguez and then anticipating down the striker himself.

The glory kept attacking and again herrera prevented the fall of his fence with a providential cover to Adrian Martinez.

However, in the first one that Talleres had in the second half, he managed to extend the advantage and it was after 64 minutes with a left-footed shot from outside the box. Rodrigo Garrowhich was unassailable for Jorge Carranza.

Then Talleres took advantage of another chance he had and capitalized on it at minute 79 with a counter in which jose romero attended to Ramon Sosa who scored almost under the stick. First Tello annulled it due to the advanced position of the former Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, but after the analysis at the request of the VAR he validated the play.

That goal decorated the result in a match in which Instituto deserved more luck, but found a Herrera who did a great job in the Talleres goal, who took advantage of the chances he had and scored at the right moments.

He Institute-Workshops It is the classic of the province that was played the most times in First division: They met 32 ​​times, with 13 wins in the you11 out of The glory and eight draws. The last time they had met was a 2-0 victory for those from Alta Córdoba in the Clausura 2000 Tournament. This Sunday, workshops he took revenge.

with this triumph workshops is fifth in the championship with 16 points, 5 behind the only leader, River Plate. While Institute it was in the 12th position with 13 units.

On the next date both will play on Friday in two of the four games that will open the action of the tenth day. From 19.00, Institute will open the action on your visit to Platense. While from 9:30 p.m., workshops will receive central barracks.

Formations:

Institute: Jorge Carranza; Giuliano Cerato, Leonel Mosevich, Fernando Alarcón and Sebastián Corda; Gabriel Graciani, Nicolás Linares, Gastón Lodico and Brahian Cuello; Adrian Martinez and Santiago Rodriguez. DT: Lucas Bovaglio.

workshops: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Lucas Suárez and Nicolás Pasquini; Rodrigo Villagra and Alan Franco; Rodrigo Garro and Francisco Pizzini; Ramon Sosa and Michael Santos. DT: Javier Gandolfi.

Stadium: Institute.

Referee: Facundo Tello.

TV: ESPN Premium.

Colon 0 – 0 Atletico Tucuman

Colón, from Santa Fe, drew 0-0 against Atlético Tucumán, who had goalkeeper Tomás Marchiori, who saved a penalty, as the great figure. The party corresponding to the 9th. date of the Professional Soccer League was played in the Elephants Graveyard santafesino.

Equality did not change the equation of either of them in their erratic walk for the championship. Colón, with 6 points, remains last, without victories, and Atlético (8) only surpasses it by two points. Marchiori was vital in the draw for the Tucumans by deflecting a penalty taken by José Neris at the end of the first half.

He sabalero He had the best chances of the match to take the victory, but he failed in the definition, on Marchiori’s great night. the archer of Deanwithout giving a rebound, contained Neris’s penalty (Bruno Bianchi committed an offense on him in the previous play) and extended Colón’s losing streak with the penalties that he missed in the three he ordered in the tournament.

Although Atlético Tucumán started better in the second stage, with the double chance of Bautista Kociubinski, Colón recovered and opened the scoring through Neris. Once again, Marchiori denied him the goal with a great save.

In the last minutes, Marchiori shone with Ramón’s shot Wanchope Ábila and closed the arc at zero. On the next date, Colón, who has had five consecutive draws since Néstor Gorosito took over as coach, will visit Boca Juniors, and Atlético Tucumán will host San Lorenzo.

Formations:

Colon: Ignacio Chicco; Gian Nardelli, Facundo Garces, Paolo Goltz; Juan Álvarez, Stefano Moreyra, Julián Chicco, Joaquín Ibáñez, Carlos Arrua; Santiago Pierotti and Jose Neris. DT: Nestor Gorosito.

Atletico Tucuman: Thomas Marchiori; Moisés Brandán, Bruno Bianchi, Nicolás Romero, Matías Orihuela; Guillermo Acosta, Bautista Kociubinski, Joaquín Pereyra; Ramiro Ruíz Rodríguez, Marcelo Estigarribia and Mateo Coronel. DT: Lucas Pusineri.

Stadium: Columbus of Santa Fe.

Referee: Pablo Echavarria.

TV: TNT Sports.

Banfield 0 – 2 Platense

Formations:

Stadium: Banfield

Referee: Nazarene Arasa.

TV: Public TV

