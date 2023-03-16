In a letter, Mathilde Panot reports possible acts of “active corruption” by Bruno Le Maire

The president of the LFI parliamentary group in the National Assembly asks that the Commission of the requests of the court of justice of the Republic be seized in order to investigate these facts.

A report that can make noise, a few hours before the decisive vote of the National Assembly on the pension reform. In a letter sent this Thursday to the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, François Molins, the president of the LFI parliamentary group in the lower house, Mathilde Panot, expressed her suspicions of “active corruption” towards the Minister of the Economy. Bruno Le Maire.

This accusation is based on an article in the Parisian put online Tuesday, in which it is described the way in which the government tries to dredge the Republican deputies still uncertain to vote for this reform.

We can read there that the minister personally contacted an elected LR, opposed to the pension reform, in order to convince her. In exchange, the minister would have assured that the government would be “attentive” to his constituency.

“Particularly serious facts”

In response, Mathilde Panot asks François Molins to seize the Requests Commission of the Court of Justice of the Republic. According to her, this phone call is “a ‘promise’ or ‘any advantage’ to a person invested with a public elective mandate to perform an act provided for by his mandate as a deputy”, “particularly serious facts” who fall under article 433-1 of the penal code on active bribery.

And Mathilde Panot to list the provisions provided for by said article. This punishes with ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of one million euros individuals who “directly or indirectly” make “offers, promises, donations, gifts or benefits of any kind” to individuals “charged with a public service mission or invested with a public elective mandate” so that it “performs or refrains from performing” an act.

The same penalties are provided for “the fact of giving in to a person holding public authority, responsible for a public service mission or vested with a public elective mandate” who would have accepted the offer. The fine can be increased to two million euros if the offenses are committed in an organized gang.