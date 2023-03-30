In all friendship: exit on installments? dr Stein no longer wants to work as a doctor

The preview of episode 1010 (probably on May 2nd) provides information. Martin’s neighbor Ariana collapses from severe abdominal pain. Because she is about to leave for an environmental project in Costa Rica, Dr. Martin Stein thoroughly and suspects that the abdominal pain is caused by appendicitis. But the findings are not clear and Ariana sees her departure at risk. “Martin cannot forgive himself for his mistake and decides with a heavy heart to retire as treating doctor and not to operate any more”, it says in the episode preview. “The clinic management and his father Otto should have priority from now on.”

This withdrawal comes as no surprise. Already several times Dr. Stein actor Bernhard Bettermann spoke about the changes affecting his role in the Sachsenklinik.

In June 2022, Bettermann commented in Bunte Magazin on how “In All Friendship” will continue. He spoke of a rejuvenation of the series, which would also affect him personally. A “joint decision was made that my role would develop in a different direction in 2023. That gives me the opportunity to reposition myself when I’m almost in my late 50s, to take on other roles,” Bettermann said at the time.

Before the big anniversary on the occasion of the 1000th episode, however, he assured the ZDF magazine “Volle Kanne”: “But I’ll stay with the Sachsenklinik, and who knows, maybe something new will develop again…”

“In aller Freundlich” runs on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. on the first. Each episode is online first for seven days and on the first for three months after the broadcast ARD media library accessible.