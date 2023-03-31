In an even match, Central wins because Veliz headed comfortably and beat Durso

Fortified by the very special victory in the recent edition of the La Plata classic, Gimnasia went out to play in Rosario knowing that just adding a unit will have accomplished an extremely valuable mission. Repeating formation and renewing strategic concepts, Sebastián Romero raised a fight with pure energy in each sector of the field, knowing that Rosario Central, after his victory against Huracán and pampered by a crowd of festive faces, would be a very tough opponent.

From the beginning, Miramón was observed as a wedge that was positioned, when defending, close to the central defenders and, at the same time, Franco Soldano was seen working in the round trip on the left wing, far from Tarragona, with the typical responsibilities of an external flyer.

After five minutes, a corner kick forced by a shot from Soldano allowed Lobo, for the first time in the afternoon, to populate the Fatura Broun area.

In the initial quarter of an hour, the ambition of the Scoundrel was noticed, especially with the projections of Damián Martínez on the right and relying on the touch and pause of Ignacio Malcorra.

Bautista Barros Schelotto’s admonishment, after 14 minutes, conditioned the right winger who remained in the starting team, when many believed that Guillermo Enrique was going to play there. For that card, Miguel Russo asked his midfield to overturn attacks on the left much more.

Without the role of the goalkeepers, Central and Gymnastics put together a game that was as even as it was devoid of really dangerous situations.

The glass of equality was broken in the 21st minute, when Alejo Veliz, too comfortable to execute his downward header, drilled Durso’s goal from a very close position. Melluso did not get to mark it and the Canalla striker hit the ball knowing that he had the goal at his disposal.

Gimnasia reacted by going on the attack and in a good delivery by Comba, he ran into an effective cross from defender Facundo Mallo. It was difficult for the guest to string together an associated game and better accompany Cristian Tarragona.