In April another blow to the pocket is coming: it will be more expensive to travel by bus

Inflation hits pockets hard and users of buses and trains will have another shock in April, when there is a new increase in the price of the ticket.

The decision is due to the fact that the Government resolved at the end of 2022 that the value of the ticket for both the bus and the train increase based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported by INDEC.

This week it was reported that inflation for February was 6.6 percent, so that percentage would in principle be transferred to the price of tickets as of April 1. There are voices indicating that the rise will reach 6.7 percent.

This mechanism was already applied at the beginning of this month, when in the case of the buses in La Plata, the minimum ticket went from $38.14 to $40.43, while for the rest of the sections, between 3 and 6 km. , the rate became $44.14; between 6 and 12 km., $47.75; between 12 and 27 km., $51.13 and more than 27 km. one way, $53.95.

It will once again impact the Roca Line train ticket, currently at $18.02 for the 1st section with SUBE and $57 in cash, $23.32 for the 2nd section with SUBE and $57 in cash and $28.62 for the 3rd section with SUBE and $57 in cash, while beneficiaries of the social rate have a 55 percent discount.

In principle, the new rates will be the equivalent of the result of adding an additional 6.6 percent to these values.

Before the increases are applied through the inflationary mechanism, buses and trains had increased on August 1, and at that time the increase averaged 40 percent. It was the first adjustment to be applied since the beginning of 2019.

As is known, the increase in bus and train tickets has an impact on hundreds of thousands of users who use both transportation systems every day.

At the time, the increases took into account the movements in the prices of inputs and services, including diesel, insurance, the price of rolling stock and spare parts, which “have not been recognized in the rates” for which the increases are necessary. to “maintain the economic-financial equation that allows its sustainability.”

For trains, increases are applied both in the metropolitan services of the AMBA and in the regional and long-distance services throughout the country.

As provided by the national government, this new monthly scheme began to be applied as of March and will be until December 2023, taking into account the General Level Consumer Price Index of the Greater Buenos Aires Region surveyed by INDEC, which in February it was 6.7 percent.

Then, the next increases will be set on the basis of the (CPI) of the previous two months. That is, the transportation rates in May will be adjusted with the index corresponding to March.