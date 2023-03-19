In Berlin-Mitte: a man gets involved in an argument and injures a 22-year-old with a glass bottle

A 22-year-old was attacked and injured with a glass bottle in Berlin-Mitte. According to police, the man and a peer got into a verbal argument on a sidewalk. The 46-year-old is said to have interfered and initially insulted one of the two men in a “xenophobic” manner, the police said on Sunday.

Then, according to the investigation so far, he hit the man on the head with a glass bottle, which broke. Then he stabbed the back of the 22-year-old’s head twice with the broken neck of the bottle, it said.

According to the police, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, from which he eventually released himself. Since the 46-year-old was in poor physical condition, he was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Blood was also taken from him there by order of the judge. Further investigations are ongoing, police said. (dpa)

