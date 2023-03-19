In City Bell the fans put together a party to harangue the Pincha squad

Faced with the date of the classics within an Argentine soccer in which the possibility of a visiting public has not existed for a while, the different clubs try that the members can live the experience of crossing with the rival of a lifetime in the best possible way .

In this way, and as has been happening for some time, this afternoon there is a giant screen at the City Bell Country Club, with which Estudiantes fans can follow the match against Gimnasia live, which will take place several kilometers away. from there, at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo, starting at 4:30 p.m., with the arbitration of Facundo Tello,

The truth is that given the impossibility of being in the Forest to support León, the fans will seek, once again, to make them feel the support of the eleven coached by Eduardo Domínguez.

One of the most emotional moments was when the bus left, just after 2:00 p.m., to the Forest. There, the chants accompanied by a lot of smoke from the flares, made the players feel their breath up close.