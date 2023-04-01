In Colo Colo they announce the gradual return of Thompson to the campus: “The psychologist recommended it”

This Friday the projection team beat Everton de Viña del Mar 10-0, the match was marked by the return of Jordhy Thompson to the Colo Colo citations, he did not start, but entered the field from the substitute bench and he did it in a good way, scoring a goal and also showing great displays of his talent.

After unfortunate act of gender violence in which the player was involved, from the club they commented on the possibility that Jordhy Thompson could once again participate in the first team, although they are clear when mentioning that everything depends on the opinion of the medical specialist.

Gustavo Quinteros outlines a possible reinstatement of Thompson

In the preview of meeting in front of Huachipato In Talcahuano, Gustavo Quinteros spoke with LUN and referred to the reinstatement of the player: “The psychologist who is working with him issued a report concluding that the most efficient way for Jordhy to begin his recovery process is to reinsert him in his professional field, I agreed because it is the psychologist’s recommendation”.

Regarding the possibility of the player being part of the Colo Colo first team again, the coach was cautious: “Don’t know. He is in a process in a personal process that is being monitored. I can’t make guesses.”. Likewise, Quinteros took advantage of referring to his decisions regarding the participation of youth players in the team: “People and the press should know that I make my decisions thinking about the good of the team. I put in and take out those that I see that can be useful”.

Finally, the Cacique’s coach outlined the possibility of the player joining training together with the first team of Colo Colo, after the match that the Albos will play in their debut of Libertadores Cupin front of Deportivo Pereira In colombia.

