In Ecuador, democratic institutions collapsed

QUITO . For the deputy and former president of Ecuador Lucio Gutiérrez, the democratic institutions “collapsed” and consequently the political crisis worsens, social discontent and a wave of protests prevail, while the National Assembly It is fragmented so it has little chance of generating solutions.

Deputy Gutiérrez made these statements through his social network account X, formerly Twitter, referring to the political, economic and social panorama that reigns in the country.

According to analysts, corruption, lack of transparency and impunity generate distrust of the population in public institutions. Furthermore, the judiciary is under political pressure, while the independence of the press and freedom of expression are being threatened.

Ecuadorian society is deeply divided between ruling parties and opponents, which makes dialogue and the search for consensus difficult. Unemployment, poverty and social inequality are increasing, creating a breeding ground for social unrest.

The future of democracy in Ecuador is uncertain. Some analysts warn of the risk of an authoritarian retreat, while others are betting on the ability of civil society to defend democratic institutions.

Popular consultation in Ecuador

In that sense, Deputy Gutiérrez considers that the next president of the country to be elected in February 2025 must call a popular consultation to refound Ecuador through a new Constitution that is approved by popular vote and not by a National Constituent Assembly. because in his opinion, the new Magna Carta would be favorable to “drug crime and impunity.”

“The New Constitution, the New Penal Code with Life Sentence and the Code of Democracy, must be approved by the people in Referendum and Consultation,” he said recently on his social network account X.

Reiterates the need to approve the new Constitution and the aforementioned legal projects, which allow reforms to combat corruption, increase transparency and strengthen the independence of institutions.

On the other hand, it is also necessary to seek consensus among the different political actors to find solutions to the country’s problems. As well as citizen participation to defend democracy and demand changes from the authorities.

The future of Ecuador is at stake. It is necessary for all actors in the country to unite to find a way out of the crisis and strengthen democratic institutions.

COIP reform

In February, the Legislative Administration Council (CAL) of the Ecuadorian National Assembly admitted the Reform Project to the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code (COIP), which implements life imprisonment in Ecuador for corrupt politicians who steal money from Ecuadorians. to corrupt judges and prosecutors, who in exchange for money set criminals free.

This legal reform also condemns hitmen, rapists and those who commit crimes of femicide with the same life sentence.

The proposal was presented by deputy Lucio Gutiérrez and approved on January 30 by the legislative board.

Classification of new crimes

Articles referring to the spread of infectious diseases were included in the COIP Reform Project, the intention is to punish those who intentionally spread contagious diseases, putting public health at risk.

Femicide was also included, the murder of women for reasons of gender is classified as an autonomous crime, with more severe penalties than simple homicide.

Crime against flora and fauna: penalties are toughened for crimes such as illegal logging, poaching and species trafficking.

Increased penalties for existing crimes

It is proposed to increase the maximum penalty for the crime of hitmen from 34 to 40 years in prison.

For the crime of kidnapping, from 26 to 34 years; for kidnapping for ransom, 35 to 40 years; for sexual extortion, 13 to 17 years in prison. Regarding drug trafficking, they toughen penalties, especially for those who traffic large quantities of drugs.

Regarding the draft reforms to the Organic Electoral and Political Organizations Law, Code of Democracy, its objectives propose preventing political violence against women and ensuring proportionality between electoral infractions and sanctions.

Reform of the seat allocation method that will favor the participation and representation of women in politics, which is expected to overcome the limitations they currently face with the current method.

Guarantee the constitutional principle of proportionality between infractions and sanctions: According to this proposal, minor infractions will be punished with fines of between one and five unified basic salaries.

Serious infractions, on the other hand, will be punished with fines of five to 10 unified basic salaries, as well as dismissal and/or suspension of participation rights for up to six months.

It is important to mention that these reforms are still under debate and have not been approved. The National Assembly plans to continue the discussion in the coming weeks.

