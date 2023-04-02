In Egypt, sailing on the Nile of gods and fellahs

Reservations for Egypt are soaring. A recurring fantasy of any reader of Agatha Christie, the cruise on the Nile is undoubtedly the most poetic way to discover the mythical treasures of eternal Egypt, the temple of Luxor, the great pyramid of Cheops, the Sphinx, the Valley of the Kings… So we let ourselves be taken by boat aboard the “Oberoi Zahra”.

First feelings: two superimposed worlds, two worlds that ignore each other. That of the living cultivating as a thousand years ago, with the same agricultural implements, the same sturdy donkeys, the earth nourished by the waters; and that of the gods, royal mummies, frozen witnesses of a bygone era.

To embark on the Nile is to apprehend this duality. Marvel at the sculpted temples