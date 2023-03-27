In Germany, a “mega strike” in the transport sector for better wages

A strike movement of a rare scale for Germany paralyzes this Monday, March 27 the transport sector at the call of the unions who are demanding better wages to compensate for inflation. The mobilization takes place in a context of growing social tensions in Europe’s leading economy. Strikes for wages have multiplied since the beginning of the year, from schools to hospitals, including the Post Office.

Users must be patient this Monday throughout the country where trains, buses, trams are rare. Airports, maritime and river freight, motorway companies are also affected by this 24-hour work stoppage.

Some express their irritation: “The strike is going too far. What the strikers are asking for is exaggerated”estimated in a Berlin station, Gloria Bierwald, 73, late for her appointments.

Extremely rare social movement

Others understand movement. ” It is very good. We must be attentive to the enormous work accomplished by the strikers”says Steffi Wisser, a 46-year-old cashier.

Unlike countries like France, such a unitary movement between the EVG and Ver.di unions, representing 230,000 railway workers and 2.5 million service employees respectively, is extremely rare.

This so-called strike “warning” coincides with the start, this Monday, of the third round of tariff negotiations between employers and the Ver.di union, which is demanding a 10.5% wage increase.

This « Mega-Strike » (mega strike) – as the German media have called it – affects a country where prices have been soaring for more than a year, with inflation reaching 8.7% in February.

“We have to support them”

Employers (states, municipalities, public companies) offer a 5% increase with two single payments of 1,000 and 1,500 euros.

Next to “30,000 employees” have ceased work, just in the railway sector, according to EVG. “This is the biggest participation in a strike for years”welcomed Franck Werneke, boss of the Ver.di union.

On the screens of the station in the center of Berlin, delays of more than 300 minutes are displayed on the screens.

“I don’t judge workers who go on strike. We have to support them.”assures Julia, 38, educator, late for a medical appointment.

Angelika Koch, a 65-year-old retiree, points out that she too “make little money” more “the strike is an endless spiral, it is useless “, she decides.

French “model”

The Federation of German Airports (ADV) has denounced a strategy “of escalating strikes on the model of France”where the days of mobilization follow one another against the pension reform.

“Germany is far from being European champion of strike days”replied Martin Burkert, president of the EVG union, on Monday.

The ground is increasingly favorable to the social movement in Germany, where the search for consensus usually characterizes relations between employers and unions.

“There have been more strikes in the last ten years in Germany than in previous decades”observes Karl Brenke, expert from the DIW economic institute interviewed by AFP.

With a particularly low level of unemployment since the end of the 2000s, the country suffers from a shortage of manpower which puts “in a strong position” unions in the negotiations, according to Karl Brenke.

“Now we want more money”

Since the mid-2010s, they have succeeded in imposing increases, after a decade marked by the wage moderation policy of the Gerhard Schröder era, in the name of competitiveness.

In 2015, a record was recorded, with more than 2 million strike days in the year. Real wages increased systematically from 2014 to 2021, except in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The momentum was broken by inflation in 2022, with a decline of 3.1%.

“We have kept the public service alive during the pandemic. Now we want more money”estimates Petra, 60, crossed in a demonstration on Friedrichstrasse, emblematic avenue of Berlin.

At the end of 2022, nearly 4 million German industrial workers won an 8.5% wage increase over two years, after several weeks punctuated by work stoppages.