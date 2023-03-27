In Israel, Netanyahu announces a “pause” in the process of adopting justice reform

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday March 27 a « pause » in the process of adopting the justice reform currently under consideration in Parliament, and contested in the streets for almost three months.

In an address to the nation after political consultations with some partners in the ruling coalition, Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the final adoption of the various reform bills was postponed until the next parliamentary session due to open after the holidays Passover (April 5 to 13), thus yielding in part to the demands of opponents.

End of the general strike

The Histadrut, the first Israeli trade union center, announced on Monday evening the end of the general strike decreed in the morning to stop the justice reform disputed for nearly three months in the street, after the announcement by the government of a « pause » in the legislative process.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, I am announcing the end of the strike (…) announced this morning”Arnon Bar David, head of the Histadrut, said in a statement.