In Latin America, “high-level” political support is needed for water resources management: UN

In Latin America, the management of water resources it is “weak” despite the fact that extraction per inhabitant increased between 2000 and 2018, warns a United Nations report on the occasion of the first water conference that began this Wednesday in New York.

Although the region offers some examples of partnerships to take advantage of dwindling resources, Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) is “weak”, says the report, which recommends “high-level political support” for the initiatives.

At the local level, he criticizes the fact that most of the organizations that work with water resources continue to be “cantoned” in their sector, in particular the water supply for irrigation.

“There is a lack of a relationship between the field of water and other closely linked sectors,” including education, the document says.

The report proposes more shared irrigation systems among farmers, cooperation between urban and rural communities, and water-energy-food interaction.

It also suggests a better knowledge of ecosystems or better data and information on water to improve the management of resources that humanity is “vampirizing”, according to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The combined effects of population growth, rising incomes and expanding cities will push demand for water “exponentially,” warns the UN, which kicked off a three-day conference on water on Wednesday, the first since Mar del Plata (Argentina) in 1977.

Although it does not give figures by region, the report ensures that, unlike in other parts of the world, water extraction in Latin America and the Caribbean increased between 2000 and 2018.

Globally, population growth will put pressure on global demand by around 1% each year, which is equivalent to a 20-30% increase by 2050. Agriculture currently absorbs 72% of resources.

“These crises are not accidental, they are the product of our irrational forms and systems of consumption,” criticized the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, at the opening of the conference, and they are “directly related to problems of poverty, inequality, and justice.”

To alleviate the crisis, the report is committed to “water funds”, financing systems that bring together users downstream, such as cities, companies and public services.

A lot is missing

The document cites some examples of success such as that of Monterrey, a Mexican city of 4 million inhabitants, where the Water Fund was created in 2013 to maintain the quality of the liquid, reduce flooding, improve filtration and recover natural habitats through co-financing, where forty actors participate.

Or the creation of a system of “smart management” of rainwater in semi-arid rural communities in the northeast of Brazil, to avoid a repeat of catastrophes such as the drought between 1979 and 1983 that led to the death of close to a million people. .

In that Brazilian region, the million cisterns installed have prevented more deaths from hunger, as well as large migrations, and have allowed the poorest to meet their water needs, generate income and improve food security.

The report points out that it is “essential to understand explicit and implicit water needs”, as well as to have development plans that take into account the evolution of the climate. For this, the Water Tracker for National Climate Planning, a diagnostic tool intended to help countries improve their national climate planning. Costa Rica was the first country to use it in 2021.

Likewise, international cooperation in the management of rivers and aquifers that cross borders is key. Of the 22 countries in Latin America, only four (Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Paraguay) have concluded agreements for 90% of their transboundary basins, he says.

But also at the national level, where crops require shared irrigation systems among farmers, and cooperation between urban and rural communities to maintain food security and farmers’ income.

“There is still a lot to do and time is not on our side,” says Gilbert Houngbo, president of UN-Water, which together with Unesco produced the report on water.