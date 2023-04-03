In Marseille, three shootings leave at least three dead

At least three people have died and three others are between life and death, affected in three shootings on the night of Sunday to Monday April 3, in the popular districts of the north of Marseille, eaten away by drug trafficking, according to the police.

This violence also left five injured, whose vital prognosis is not engaged, AFP learned from the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters and firefighters, confirming initial information from BFM Marseille Provence. The investigations were entrusted to the judicial police.

The sequel after the ad

Cannabis, cocaine… Investigation into exploding trafficking

The victims of these three shootings, all men, are in their twenties. A first shooting broke out around midnight near the city of Castellas, in the 15th arrondissement. Then a second not far away, on the other side of the A7 motorway, near the city of Aygalades, also one of those high places of drug trafficking which has led to several settling of accounts this year, against a backdrop of territories.

13 people killed since January

It was in this first shooting, at Castellas, that the police recorded the first two deaths of that night. These two shootings also left six injured, including one between life and death.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a third shooting broke out in the 2nd arrondissement of Marseille, towards rue Vincent-Leblanc, near the port district of La Joliette. A victim hit by a bullet has been declared dead and two other people are in absolute emergency.

“Here, a kid dies every six months”: being 15 in the northern districts of Marseille

With the three dead this night, 13 people have been shot dead since the beginning of the year in the Marseille city, according to an AFP count, most of the time against a backdrop of drug trafficking in these estates in working-class neighborhoods of France’s second city plagued by poverty, unemployment and drugs.

The sequel after the ad

Shootings linked to “drug trafficking”

On March 29, the body of a 20-year-old young man, probably dead several days ago, was found in a vacant lot in the city of La Paternelle (14th arrondissement) hit by several bullets. Five days earlier, a man in his twenties had been killed in the 3rd arrondissement, near the port district of La Joliette, hit by nine bullets.

The first shooting of the year in the Marseille city took place on January 1, city of La Paternelle, near the deal point of the ” Old Mill “, one of three drug outlets in this city now at the heart of turf wars between rival gangs in the city, according to investigators. A 26-year-old man was seriously injured by bullets.

One out of 4 cigarettes sold black in France: diving into the heart of an exploding traffic

The first gunshot death of the year was recorded on January 20, a 43-year-old man targeted in a local association in the Consolat city (15th arrondissement).

The year 2022 had been particularly deadly in the Bouches-du-Rhône, with 32 victims of organized gang homicides, including 28 in Marseille, according to figures from the prosecution. A figure that had exceeded the record of 2016 when the prosecution had counted 31 victims of this type of act. 31 of these 2022 shooting deaths were directly “linked to drug trafficking”had specified the police headquarters.