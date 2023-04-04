In pictures: Donald Trump fans protest at his trial in New York

The Pole of the United States lives a historic moment, because for the first time a former president is brought to trial and what a process against Donald Trump, back in New York, has caused controversy. If you don’t believe us, just take a look at the photos from the pro and anti Trump protests.

Before and during Donald Trump’s trial at the Manhattan New York Court, dozens of people took to this site, either to show their support for the former president or to remind you why you lost in the 2020 election.

“Former United States President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on the day of his court appearance.” Photo: Carlos Barria-Reuters.

Donald Trump fans protest at his trial in New York

“Trump or death”, “Trump 2024” o “Witch hunt” are some of the slogans that have been seen since Monday, April 3 in front of the New York Court.

Peeero, Donald Trump fans weren’t the only ones who took to court, no. Many people who disagree with the tycoon’s speech took the opportunity to protest right there, with banners displaying the legend “Trump lies”in front of the facilities of this federal compound.

Protesta antiTrump. Foto: Drew Angerer-Getty Images.

As you know —and if you still don’t get what’s up with the trial against Donald Trump, here’s a good summary of the case—, the former president was brought before the courts as a result of the case of actress Stormy Daniel.

(We know that Stormy Daniles declared that the tycoon bribed her not to make public that they had a sexual relationship. It was $130,000 that Donald Trump paid, but the anger in criminal matters is that this money was declared as payment for the service of his lawyers and during the 2016 elections).

And well, while the future of the former president of the gabacho is being decided, here we leave you the photos of the pro and anti-Trump protests via the Getty and Reuters agencies, and which, suddenly, remind us of a couple of images of the assault on the capitol, do you remember that time? The photos are:

Foto: Drew Angerer-Getty Images. “A flag in support of former United States President Donald Trump flies outside Manhattan Criminal Court on the day of his arraignment.” Photo: Amanda Perobelli-Reuters. “Anti-Trump protesters vs. supporters of the former president outside the Manhattan courthouse.” Photo: Amanda Perobelli-Reuters. “Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump stand apart outside Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of his April 4, 2023 arraignment in New York City.” Photo: Spencer Platt-Getty Images. Photo: Kena Betancur-Getty Images. “Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in front of the Manhattan Courthouse on April 3, 2023 in New York City.” Photo: Kena Betancu-/Getty Images. “A Trump supporter removes a slogan from anti-Trump protesters outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 4, 2023.” Photo: Kena Betancur-Getty Images

It may interest you