In pictures: Donald Trump fans protest at his trial in New York

The Pole of the United States lives a historic moment, because for the first time a former president is brought to trial and what a process against Donald Trump, back in New York, has caused controversy. If you don’t believe us, just take a look at the photos from the pro and anti Trump protests.
Before and during Donald Trump’s trial at the Manhattan New York Court, dozens of people took to this site, either to show their support for the former president or to remind you why you lost in the 2020 election.
Donald Trump fans protest at his trial in New York
“Trump or death”, “Trump 2024” o “Witch hunt” are some of the slogans that have been seen since Monday, April 3 in front of the New York Court.
Peeero, Donald Trump fans weren’t the only ones who took to court, no. Many people who disagree with the tycoon’s speech took the opportunity to protest right there, with banners displaying the legend “Trump lies”in front of the facilities of this federal compound.
As you know —and if you still don’t get what’s up with the trial against Donald Trump, here’s a good summary of the case—, the former president was brought before the courts as a result of the case of actress Stormy Daniel.
(We know that Stormy Daniles declared that the tycoon bribed her not to make public that they had a sexual relationship. It was $130,000 that Donald Trump paid, but the anger in criminal matters is that this money was declared as payment for the service of his lawyers and during the 2016 elections).
And well, while the future of the former president of the gabacho is being decided, here we leave you the photos of the pro and anti-Trump protests via the Getty and Reuters agencies, and which, suddenly, remind us of a couple of images of the assault on the capitol, do you remember that time? The photos are: