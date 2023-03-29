In “Pif”, Macron judges that a president can rely on voters in the event of a “huge crisis”

The Head of State responded to the readers of Pif magazine. He returns to the conditions under which a president can leave power. For him, it takes a “huge crisis” and “to be prevented”.

In the event of a “huge crisis”, the head of state can always rely on the voters: Emmanuel Macron, in the midst of social anger against his pension reform, answered questions from young readers of Pifassuring of his frustration when things do not go “fast enough”.

The president’s speech has been rare since the presentation, on January 10, of the flagship project of his second five-year term. But he agreed to speak for the 75th birthday of the famous dog during an interview conducted on February 20 with young readers and broadcast this Wednesday.

“Stop”

His words have a particular resonance in the flammable situation that the country has been experiencing since the outbreak, on March 16, of 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted.

“Can you leave your post in full term, and what would happen if you left?” Asks Mélina, a fourth-grade student, during a meeting at the Elysée.

“If you leave it, it means that there may be a huge crisis and you are prevented”, answers Emmanuel Macron. “At that point, you hand over your mandate to the French, and the people vote again.”

“Getting your own idea of ​​things”

For the time being, the Head of State does not envisage either a referendum on pensions or the dissolution of the National Assembly and a resignation seems even more unlikely. Pressed to give advice to whoever would like to become president, Emmanuel Macron insists:

“The best way to do this is to make up your own mind and not depend on each other’s parties.”

Emmanuel Macron does not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly. And the pension reform crystallizes the discontent around him. What does he like in his “job”?

“The exchange, the meeting, trying to understand what works and does not work in the major choices that I implement”.

“The moments that touch you”

His detractors highlight his inflexibility on pensions, accusing him of “playing the rot” of the situation. Either “you were able to provide solutions” and it is “satisfactory”, launches Emmanuel Macron.

“Either it’s not, and it’s the moments that touch you too, that are frustrating because you see things aren’t moving fast enough.”

In the relationship between a president and the French, there can be “anger”, “joy”, “but there is no indifference”, he still sketches. Pif, emblematic character of the youth press, was created in 1948 by the Spanish cartoonist José Cabrero Arnal for the communist daily Humanity.

Le magazines Pif Gadget was founded in 1969, under the aegis of the Communist Party, before disappearing in 1993. After two initial resurrections, it was relaunched in 2020, under the name of Pifheaded by Nicolas Sarkozy’s former minister, Frédéric Lefebvre.