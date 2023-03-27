In Portugal, 50% of companies check candidates’ social networks

MHalf of companies in Portugal (50%) say they check candidates’ social media before hiring them. This is one of the main conclusions of the most recent study by the job portal Jobatus, which revealed that the same is true for organizations in Brazil.

The research also concluded that companies that carry out this verification mainly use social networks Facebook and LinkedIn to analyze the digital presence of candidates, informs a statement sent to newsrooms.

The study, based on data collected from a sample of 10,000 companies in Portugal and Brazil, revealed, therefore, that “checking social networks is increasingly common in the recruitment process”, being used by organizations to “assess the personality, behavior and communication skills of candidates”.

Among companies that check candidates’ social media, 75% say they have discarded candidates based on information found in their social media accounts. This trend can thus “have a negative impact on candidates who do not properly manage their ‘online’ presence”, explains Jobatus in the aforementioned statement.

On the other hand, 25% of companies that check candidates’ social networks say they find positive information that helps with their hiring decision. “For example, some candidates have experience in volunteering, participation in social projects or professional skills that were not mentioned in the resumes”, explains the same source.

After all, the data support the “importance of candidates carefully managing their digital presence”, to avoid information that could harm their chances of being hired.

