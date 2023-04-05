In Rennes and Nantes, waste collection has resumed

Strongly disrupted since the beginning of March by social movements against the pension reform, waste collection resumed this Wednesday, April 5 in the metropolises of Rennes and Nantes, where it will however take several weeks to overcome the tons of accumulated garbage.

In the suburbs of Rennes, the two sites of the Suez group, blocked since March 13 by strikers, were cleared Tuesday afternoon after an intervention by the police, without clashes.

The company, responsible for collecting waste in 43 municipalities as part of a public contract with Rennes Métropole, was therefore able to resume its activities, according to a joint press release from the two entities.

Several weeks before a return to normal

But recovery will happen ” gradually “ car “the volumes of waste to be collected are significant”they point out. “Trucks are filling up faster than usual, which is lengthening travel times and collection operations”explain Rennes Métropole and Suez, who are calling for “user patience”.

According to the communication department of Suez, it “it takes several weeks for a return to normal, about a month and a half”before the excess accumulated waste disappears.

Same case in Nantes, where the agents ended last weekend their strike movement started on March 7 but where the blocking of access to two waste treatment centers continued to disrupt the collection.

“The movement is not over”

Services were able to resume normally on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the movement. But there again, “everything that has accumulated on sidewalks or in garbage rooms will not disappear in three days”warned Mahel Coppey, vice-president of Nantes Métropole in charge of waste, interviewed by AFP.

Some operations, such as unblocking buried columns, will have to be done ” by hand “she clarified.

“As the mobilization movement against the pension reform is not over, disruptions are again possible but we are fully mobilized for a return to normal”added Mahel Coppey.

In Nantes, residents produce 1,200 tonnes of waste every week.