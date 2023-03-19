In Rennes, the real estate market seems to be regulating

Sectors once taken by storm where transactions are returning to a normal rhythm, an almost generalized drop in sales: this is the state of play in Rennes at the start of 2023. As a result, market regulation which, far from throwing professionals off balance, seems natural, even opportune. “For the past few months, we have observed a decline in the number of transactions, which makes it possible to replenish stocks. Buyers can thus position themselves on the property that suits them best”, shighlights François-Eric Paulet, President of the Chamber of Notaries of Ille-et-Vilaine. Owners who are too greedy now find it difficult to sell at a high price properties that have defects or do not meet the expectations of the buyer.

The figures confirm this decline: in one year, transactions in Ille-et-Vilaine have decreased by 7% for old apartments and 13% for houses, according to the notaries of the department. The reasons ? “The uncertain economic situation, the cost of energy, access to credit which is getting tougher”, lists François-Eric Paulet. But he remains confident: “The market remains strong. The economic dynamism and attractiveness of the metropolis still appeal to young households.