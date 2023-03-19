In Saint-Malo and Dinard: no low tide for real estate

A Dinard and Saint-Malo seem to be waiting for buyers at the start of the year, as if to tell sellers that the situation has changed. “Buyers take longer to decide. And winter does not work in favor of seaside resorts either. Despite this, while I was expecting a calm start to the year, we recorded very good requests in January », observes Christophe Martin, director of the Côte d’Emeraude Sotheby’s International Realty agency. It is true that, while the price of old apartments jumped by 13.6% in Saint-Malo and 12.7% in Dinard in 2022, the end of the year was marked by a decline in the number of buyers. . Here too, the rise in interest rates, reducing the borrowing capacity of households, is weighing on demand.

A new situation that offers buyers opportunities for negotiation. However, the values ​​throughout the Malouin country and particularly on the coast are maintained. In Saint-Malo, the median price of an old apartment is 4