In search of male contraceptives

Between the discomforts of condoms and the risks of the pill for women, scientists have been testing contraceptive drugs for men for years, for regular intake or “on demand”. But there’s still a lot of research to be done. Nobody likes condoms: they smell bad, they take the pleasure out of sex, someone has to throw them in the trash afterwards. What about vasectomies? Who wants a surgeon going down there with a scalpel? But what other options do men have to prevent their partner from having an unplanned pregnancy? “50% of the world’s population lack the means to sufficiently implement their reproductive health desires,” says Hannah Vahdat, executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative (MCI), which promotes research on male contraceptives. That situation may be about to change, as drug manufacturers are developing several different methods of male birth control, and the results look promising. “We need several products,” explains Vahdat. “Some people want a pill every day so they know they’re protected, but others want to take a pill on an as-needed basis before sex.” Hormonal male contraception There are two main approaches to male contraception. One is the hormonal method analogous to the female pill, taken every day for several months or years to provide long-term contraception. The other approach is on-demand medication, to be taken just before sex to provide short-acting contraception. “Right now it’s pretty exciting working with on-demand pills, but it’s the hormone products that are likely to come out sooner,” explains Vahdat. Both birth control methods prevent sperm from developing, causing temporary infertility. Spermatogenesis returns to normal when you stop taking the contraceptive. A clinical trial in 2022 showed that a topical hormonal gel, applied to a man’s shoulder every day, prevented his partners from becoming pregnant. The gel contained synthetic hormones, including testosterone, sending the brain a message to inhibit spermatogenesis in the testes. The product reduces the production of 1 million spermatozoa per milliliter of semen, instead of the typical 15 to 200 million of a healthy man. This birth control is reversible, as sperm levels have returned to normal about four months after stopping use of the gel. However, just like the female pill, for successful birth control men needed to use the gel regularly. “Spermatogenesis takes seven to 10 weeks, so a man has to take a hormonal pill every day during that time before his sperm count is low enough that he is essentially infertile. Then he has to take it continuously. But if you want to stop, it takes the same seven to ten weeks for fertility to return”, reports Jochen Buck, professor of pharmacology at the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, in the United States. Non-Hormonal Male Birth Control Non-hormonal contraceptive medications act in a similar way, but instead of altering hormonal signaling, they act on specific molecular triggers of spermatogenesis. Gossypol, extracted from the cotton plant, is one of those non-hormonal drugs that causes infertility by inhibiting spermatogenesis. Experiments show that it works, but perhaps too well, as in more than 20% of cases its action was not reversible. However, there are scientists working on more promising substances. In a recent study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team of American and German researchers presented a different male contraceptive method, which retains the sperm in the testicles, at least in mice. “Sperm is manufactured in the testicles. After ejaculation, the sperm mix with the seminal fluid, which contains a signal for them to get moving and start looking. Without it, they would never come out of the vagina to fertilize the egg” , explains Buck, who leads the research. His team found that the enzyme adenylyl clickse (AC) gives gametes this start signal, and is testing the effects of an inhibitory drug on birth control. “We gave the male mice a single dose of the drug that blocks adenylyl clickse 30 minutes before mating and found that it made them infertile for several hours.” This is a revolution for male birth control and a unique approach as it is on demand. Men could theoretically take a single dose of the drug 30 minutes before having sex, and they would only be fertile again in the morning. But so far the method has only been successful in animals. Are male contraceptives safe? Many men would experience side effects similar to those experienced by women taking the female pill. “Hormonal approaches to male contraceptives carry the risks of testosterone administration, therefore effects on mood, impact on libido, weight gain (especially muscle), reduction in HDL (good) cholesterol, night sweats,” reports John K. Amory, a male reproductive health researcher at the University of Washington, USA. Those using hormonal male contraception may also be banned from sports that test for steroid hormones. Side effects are, in part, the cause of the delay in the development of male contraceptives. Promising trials were stopped early after participants reported adverse side effects. Despite efforts to address these safety concerns, it is not clear when contraceptives will be considered safe enough to be commercially available. As for Jochen Buck and team’s on-demand drug, it’s also too early to make predictions. In the study, mice given the pill became fertile again a few days later. But that says little about other potential side effects, or how men will respond to the drug in clinical trials. Much remains to be done to improve the drug’s chemical properties before rigorous human safety and efficacy tests can be conducted. All of this can take anywhere from five to 15 years. Until then, it’s best to keep condoms, especially in Brazil or France, where they are free! Author: Fred Schwaller

