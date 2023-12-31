In style! Eduardo Antonio says goodbye to 2023 in New York with his husband

There are a few hours left to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 and many of our favorite faces from Cuban entertainment have traveled to do so in a different place, as is the case of the Cuban singer Eduardo Antonio, who is in New York with her husband Roy García finalizing all the details to say goodbye to this year.

Through his Instagram profile, El Divo de Placetas has made us witnesses of this romantic getaway to the Big Apple.

Walking through the streets of New York, eating chestnuts, visiting St. Patrick’s Cathedral or showing off some of the looks she has worn these days when the Christmas spirit is in the air in the city, are some of the moments she has shared on her profile from Instagram.

Definitely, Eduardo Antonio is making the most of these days in New York, where he will welcome the New Year.

“Today I asked God for good health and to give me a year 2024 full of blessings,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of his visit to St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Happy New Year!