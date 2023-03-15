In the Landes, the gap is widening between the land real estate market and that of the coast

A carry-over market from the Arcachon basin and the Basque Country, the Landes, like the majority of neo-Aquitaine departments, has two very distinct sectors: the affordable one inland, with Mont-de-Marsan and Dax ; and that of the coast, expensive and popular. In Mont-de-Marsan, a house to renovate of 100 m2 with a nice piece of land can be negotiated for €100,000; it takes €180,000 if the property is clean. “But at this price, it remains in the agency”, notes Yann Le Hyaric, president of the Fnaim des Landes.

With a price per square meter between 2,000 and 2,400 €, the prefecture remains very accessible, you can find a farmhouse there to renovate over 3,000 m2 of land, in a beautiful setting, ten minutes from the center, for €100,000, or a 40