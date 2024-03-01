In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant events in entertainment and entertainment.

Donna Summer’s estate is suing Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for what their lawyers called blatantly illegal use of Summer’s 1977 classic song. I Feel Love in the new topic Good (Don’t Die).

The copyright violation lawsuit was filed this week in federal court in Los Angeles by Summer’s widower, Bruce Sudano, as executor of the estate of the singer, songwriter and queen of disco music, who died in 2012. .

The complaint alleges that when Kanye West’s representatives requested permission to use the song, it was rejected because Summer’s estate did not want any association with the rapper’s controversial story.

The lawsuit claims that the album included re-recorded parts of the song that were instantly recognizable. “Faced with this rejection, the defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided to simply steal I Feel Love and they will use it without permission,” establishes the legal process.

Euphoria actress arrested for participating in protest against conflict in Gaza

Actress Hunter Schafer was one of dozens of protesters arrested during a protest against the war in Gaza held at NBC headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s participation in the program. Late Night with Seth Myers earlier this week, organizers confirmed.

The star of Euphoria, The 25-year-old was part of a group of more than 100 protesters who packed the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, the group Jewish Voice for Peace (Jewish Voice for Peace).

“We commend his commitment to Palestinian freedom and a future of justice for all,” Sonya Meyerson-Knox of Jewish Voice for Peace said in a statement, noting that protest organizers said Hunter and others should appear before the court. court sometime next month.

Jennifer Lopez reveals that he suffered abuse in past relationships

With the release of his ninth studio album This Is Me… NowJennifer López not only sings about love, she also wanted to open her heart by revealing important moments in her professional and personal life.

In addition to explaining how love has inspired every step taken in this project, the Diva of Brox also addressed how episodes of heartbreak have been key in her personal life and recognized that, although she was not a victim of physical violence, she did experience episodes of abuse. emotional.

“Being pushed around and bossed around like that is not fun,” she said, referring to the video clip for her song Rebound, in which the artist plays a victim of physical violence. “I mean, I’ve never been in a relationship where I’ve been hit, thank God; but I’ve definitely been abused and (suffered) a couple of other nasty gross disrespectful things,” she added.

Scammers hacked Matthew Perry’s X account to ask for donations

The Matthew Perry Foundation warned in a statement that the actor’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked by cryptocurrency scammers with the intention of requesting donations to a fake account.

The organization noted that the only website they direct their followers or benefactors to when someone wants to make a donation is MatthewPerryFoundation.org and stressed that they should not pay attention to any other links that run on the Internet that ask for money in the name of the deceased. interpreter

Yield sign TMZthe identity of the group or person behind the scam scheme is unknown, nor is it clear how many people may have participated in the false donation.

Alec Baldwin trial begins in July

He judgment of American actor Alec Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust will begin in July by order of a New Mexico judge, according to court documents published on February 26.

Baldwin, star and one of the producers of the western film, was charged in January for the death of his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021.

According to court documents, jury selection will begin on July 9, while opening arguments will begin the following day. The trial will take place in Santa Fe, in the western United States, and should last about eight days.

If found responsible, he risks a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.