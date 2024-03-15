In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant events in entertainment and entertainment.

Dennis Yadiel Sánchez, nephew of Ricky Martin, explained before a judge his desire to withdraw a countersuit he filed in 2022, in which he requested compensation of 10 million dollars for damages after an alleged sexual relationship that was not consensual.

“I would like to request the dismissal without prejudice of my part of the lawsuit,” Sánchez Martin said on March 13, during a follow-up on the status of the case that was conducted by videoconference, according to Univision. Given this request, Judge Arnaldo Castro Callejo recommended that the young man make the formal request through a legal representative, in addition to getting advice on what this new course would imply in the case.

This suggestion was made because Dennis Yadiel Martin delivered a document to the San Juan court in January in which he requested the resignation of his lawyer Michel Corona. According to the material, the singer’s nephew stated that there was no longer trust in the working relationship.

Actress Olivia Munn reveals that she suffers from breast cancer

Olivia Munn revealed that she has been fighting breast cancer since April 2023. Since then, the actress has undergone various treatments and four surgeries, including a double mastectomy.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope that by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support in their own journey,” the artist expressed on Instagram.

The 43-year-old performer, famous for her roles in films Marvel, X-Men: Apocalypse, Office Christmas Party y Magic Mike, recalled that in February of last year he and his sister underwent a genetic test that reveals the cancer genes in the person, as well as a mammogram. So, both evaluations were negative. However, due to her age and family history, her gynecologist insisted that she undergo a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment test to be on the safe side.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira reveal their baby’s face

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira became parents to their first child together in June. And nine months later, the famous couple revealed the little boy’s face.

“Happy nine months, my everything. Mommy and daddy love you,” the former beauty queen wrote on Instagram, revealing the baby’s face.

In the photograph, the little boy is seen smiling slightly at the camera, wrapped up in a matching sweater and hat and wearing sneakers.

The boy is Nadia Ferreira’s firstborn and Marc Anthony’s seventh.

Princess of Wales apologizes after controversy over manipulated photo

The Princess of Wales apologized on Monday for having manipulated a family photo, the first official one since her abdominal operation, removed on Sunday by press agencies when it was found that it had been altered.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photograph we shared yesterday,” wrote Kate Middleton, 42, wife of Crown Prince William, in a statement posted online. social.

The photo showed a smiling princess, surrounded by her three children, Jorge, Carlota and Luis, on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Billie Eilish makes history at the 2024 Oscars

The ballad of Barbie created by brother and sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell, What Was I Made For?, whose title could be translated into Spanish as What was I made for?won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at Sunday’s ceremony.

By achieving it, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person to win two Oscars.

With this achievement, an old record set by Luise Rainer was surpassed, who won her second Oscar for Best Actress at the age of 28 in 1938.

The second youngest to achieve the feat is now Eilish’s brother and co-author Finneas, 26. The duo won their first Academy Award for No Time to Die in 2021.

Many thanks to the Academy. “I feel like… I just don’t know how this happened,” Eilish said in his speech accepting the award.