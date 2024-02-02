In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the famous : news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant events in entertainment and entertainment.

Almost a year after starting a new life with her children in Miami, Shakira has immersed herself in a different stage in which she faces new challenges. However, her desire to keep the children safe from her appears to be becoming a problem that has upset members of her entourage.

According to The National from Catalonia, the Colombian has given strict orders to the security personnel to take care of the image of Milan and Sasha. This has resulted in the children not appearing in photographs or videos that the parents of their new friends at Miami Country Day School take during school activities or outside the educational center.

The source of the Spanish media asserted that the Barranquilla staff forces parents to remove material from their computers where the children are, either at extracurricular practices or on birthdays and outings.

Lo Nuestro Award celebrates the career of Ilegales

Next February 22, Premio Lo Nuestro will take place. Edition that pays tribute – with a special moment – to the artistic career of the group Ilegales, which is celebrating 30 years of musical history.

“Always grateful to God that we can now celebrate 30 years of career, which is not easy at all. A career that has been very beautiful, but with many sacrifices. We have experienced many latitudes, with roller coasters of ups and downs,” he declared in exclusively and as a scoop to DIARIO LAS AMRICAS Vladimir Dotel, founder of the group. .

“The idea is to present an interesting fusion, mixing the classic with the modern. (It will be) a presentation full of energy, electrifying as our repertoire is,” revealed the also leader of the Dominican group.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty this Wednesday to the charge of involuntary manslaughter for the death of a colleague during the filming of the film Rust.

The Hollywood star presented his written statement before a New Mexico court in charge of the judicial process he faces for the death in 2021 of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

In the same document, the 65-year-old actor declined to formally appear before the court, so what would be the first hearing of the case, initially scheduled for February 1, was not held.

Cuban producer and manager arrested in Miami

This week it emerged that the Cuban businessman and music producer, based in Miami, Boris Arencibia was arrested by the FBI for alleged crimes of fraud and money laundering.

The producer’s lawyer confirmed Mart News his client’s arrest and said that he had been aware of the investigation against him since last year.

We notified the Government since February 2023 that if charges were filed we were willing to appear voluntarily, but my client was never given that opportunity, the lawyer declared to said media. “We sent several emails to the prosecutor and he never responded. The Government always has the option of not accepting the offer of an individual under investigation to appear voluntarily,” added the lawyer, who declined to make other comments about the case because it is a legal process in course.