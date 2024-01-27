In the middle of the snow and enjoying peace and love

Eduardo Antonio went to Tennessee with her husband Roy García to enjoy some unique and unforgettable vacation.

In the middle of an enviable landscape, El Divo de Cuba made one of his usual catwalks ensuring that he is “in a very peaceful place in the world”.

I couldn’t miss the parade in the middle of the snow and a very winter look with which he took the opportunity to leave a message to the critics and envious people.

“I am very happy and everything that you think is intended to bother me does not even bother me. And mothers, keep uploading my detractors, in the end they count as followers and increase my pocket hahaha. What ironies life has and me having a great time,” she wrote in one of the comments to her publication.

During these holidays there has also been time to enjoy love and complicity with your partner. In one of the snapshots that the singer published on Instagram, the lovebirds are seen tasting some chocolates.

While the snow fell on him, El Divo also sent a reminder to his fans, the appointment to meet again will be on Sunday, February 4 at Tamalazo de Krome.