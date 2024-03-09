In the midst of wars, violence and technological change, the Pope cries out for justice and peace

On January 1, 1968, Pope Saint Paul VI established Peace Day so that each year “it would be repeated as an omen and as a promise.” Not as an exclusively Catholic vision, but rather he “would like to find the support of all the friends of Peace as if it were his own initiative.”

He indicated to us the need to “defend peace against the dangers that always threaten it: the danger of the survival of selfishness in relations between nations ; the danger of violence to which some peoples can allow themselves to be dragged…; the danger…of resorting to terrible weapons…; the danger of believing that international controversies cannot be resolved by reason…”

Since then, this Day of Peace has been celebrated, which this year finds the world involved in very serious and cruel wars that seriously affect civilian populations and have an enormous risk of expanding (the third world war in pieces says Pope Francis) and in an opprobrious wave of violence, much greater than that which occurred during the first Day of Peace, which makes it even more necessary to promote peace.

Furthermore, technological advances, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), make confrontations potentially much more damaging.

For this reason, Pope Francis dedicated the Pope’s fifty-seventh participation in the Day of Peace to AI. He does so considering that progress and science are the path to peace. But they are at the same time a risk for the consequences of wars.

Pope Francis recalls the teachings of the Second Vatican Council and highlights the gift of intelligence and creative power that God has instilled in us so that we respond to His love with freedom and knowledge to perfect our lives. And he reflects on the impact that new digital technologies, especially AI, will have on our lives.

It reminds us that scientific and technological developments “are subject to cultural influences” very much in line with the thesis of Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson in their work published last year “Power and Progress” that technological change positively affects well-being of people only if the social and power conditions in which it occurs are favorable to that result. From which we deduce the need to examine “emerging ethical issues and protect the rights of those who use forms of AI or are influenced by it.” Dignity and fraternity must be the fundamental support that resolves these ethical questions related to AI.

AI without an ethical framework for its development can be used against the dignity and freedom of peopleand to foment conflicts and hinder peace.

Rules and institutions are required to prevent the use of AI with the aim of manipulating the will of people and even the so-called “lethal autonomous weapons systems” are a cause of great ethical concern, as they further dehumanize the human capacity for destruction, separating death operators from the battlefields.

This forces us, Pope Francis tells us, to consider the ethical elements in all phases of the development and use of AI.

In his annual message to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Vatican, Pope Francis returns to the theme of peace, now focused on the oppressive conditions of today due to the confrontations on the different continents and their inhuman attack of death and injuries on the civilian population, including thousands of women and children. The horrors against Israel and those suffered by the Palestinian population in Gaza parade through his message; the pain caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the miseries suffered by the inhabitants of Lebanon; the situation of the Rohingya and in Myanmar; the conflict in the Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan; the pains on the African continent, especially in Ethiopia, throughout the Horn of Africa, in Sudan, Cameroon, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

In a special way, the Pope points out to the Diplomatic Corps the enormous damage that wars like those in Ukraine and Gaza cause to people who are not combatants, who are not “collateral damage” but “they are men and women with names and surnames who lose their lives. They are children who are orphaned and deprived of a future. “They are people who suffer from hunger, thirst, and who are mutilated.”

Regarding America, he reminds us that there are no open wars, and, I commented, there have been no major wars during the 20th and 21st centuries. But the Pope reminds us of the situation in Nicaragua, the pain and enormous costs of the emigrants who cross the jungles of Darién, the conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.

Pope Francis cries out to the Diplomatic Corps indicating that “The path to peace requires respect for life, for all human life…”

No message can be all-encompassing, reality is much greater than our ability to know and analyze it and time always limits us.

But in my opinion and especially with respect to Latin America, in this account of tragedies due to lack of peace, the issue of organized crime, drug trafficking and international crime that make our continent the most violent region in the world was missing.

Data on murders per 100,000 inhabitants from the World Bank up to 2020 indicate that in Latin America and the Caribbean there are 20; followed by Sub-Saharan Africa with 14; USA with 6; Middle East and North Africa with 4; Europe and Central Asia, as well as South Asia with 3; and East Asia and Pacific the same as the European Union with 1.

The difference is dramatic. Latin America without declared wars between countries is part of the terrible world war that is shaking the world.

Let us all be builders of peace. We can all be if we strive to love all people, dominate selfishness and pride, and strive to forgive.