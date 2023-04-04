In the next few days: All signs point to the SpaceX Starship launch



SpaceX has been working on the “Starship” for years, and now one of the most important milestones is imminent: the first orbital flight of the entire system consisting of a gigantic booster and the Ship 24 upper stage.





Starship System First Orbit: SpaceX Nears Historic Milestone

The goal of the Starship program is clear and revolutionary: With the first fully reusable rocket, SpaceX wants to drastically reduce the cost of space access and ultimately make flights to Mars possible. Countless prototypes have been tested at the research locations in Texas and Florida in recent years – some with spectacular results. Modified, the system is also to be used for NASA’s planned moon landing. Now all these efforts are culminating in a climax: the first orbital flight.

Earlier in the week, the company put the massive “Super Heavy” booster back on the launch tower mount. In the next step, the Ship 24 upper stage is lifted onto the carrier system. There had been such a combination in the past for test purposes, but there is much to suggest that it was probably the last positioning on the launch pad before the important launch.

The biggest bureaucratic hurdle SpaceX has to deal with is the Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for launching rockets. Ars Technica claims to have heard from a source that good progress is expected in the granting of such a license “in the first two weeks of April”.

Last but not least, it is NASA that seems to further narrow down a possible launch date. The test flight of the Starship is also of great importance for the space agency, as the system is to be used on the next moon landing. That’s why the WB-57 high-altitude aircraft will follow the take-off closely. This is currently reserved for April 10th and 11th for this purpose.

