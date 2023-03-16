In this case, you will not lose your widow’s pension despite getting married

Anyone who marries as a survivor loses their entitlement to a widow’s pension. But there is one exception – and the possibility of getting your pension back.

The rule is clear and unambiguous: “If widows or widowers remarry, they lose their entitlement to their survivor’s pension,” says the Deutsche Rentenversicherung website. But there is one case where that doesn’t happen.

If widows remarry, but only in a purely church-related manner, this has no legal consequences. Your entitlement to a widow’s pension therefore remains. You only lose the survivor’s pension from the previous marriage if you get married in a civil registry office. Marriage without a prior marriage ceremony at the registry office has been possible in Germany since 2009.

When you will get your widow’s pension back despite marriage

If you marry again in a civil ceremony after the death of your first partner, there will be no widow’s pension, but you can receive a pension settlement. This is 24 times the monthly survivor’s pension. The average widow’s pension over the past twelve months serves as the basis for calculation. You will receive the pension settlement after you have presented the new marriage certificate to the pension insurance company.

And there is another special feature: If your new civil marriage falls apart or if your new partner dies, your previous widow’s pension can be paid again. To do this, you must submit a new pension application. If you also receive a widow’s pension from the second marriage or have maintenance claims, these will be offset.