In Tokyo: Japan and Germany take relations “to a new level”

The federal government traveled to Japan with important representatives. Scholz, Habeck and Co. are discussing the future with Tokyo there.

Premiere for relations between Japan and Germany this weekend: In Tokio High-ranking members of the governments of both countries have come together for consultations. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several ministers from both sides will discuss issues in the areas of economy and security, among other things, at government consultations.

In person said at the start of the talks that this would take the already close relationship between the two countries “to a new level”. Scholz also spoke of a “sign of very good relations”. “The government consultations will further advance our strategic cooperation, and they are a very important contribution to giving this close cooperation a new impetus, which we want to achieve together.”

Federal government sends most important ministers

Scholz (SPD) traveled to Tokyo with six of his most important ministers. Robert Habeck (Vice Chancellor and Economy, Greens), Annalena Baerbock (Outside, Greens), Christian Lindner (Finance, FDP), Nancy Faeser (Inside, SPD), Boris Pistorius (Defense, SPD) and Volker Wissing (Transport, FDP).

for the federal government government consultations – ie meetings of several cabinet members from both sides – nothing new. In the past, for example, they already existed with China, India, Brazil, Israel and, until 2012, also with Russia. In this way, relationships with partners who are already close or strategically important are further deepened. For Japan, these are the first government consultations ever.

















Economic issues are the focus

The focus of the conversation is the topic economic security stand. The main focus is on expanding international cooperation in order to reduce dependencies on individual economic powers, for example when it comes to importing raw materials. Germany wants to learn lessons from its former dependence on Russia for gas, which could only be broken again after the Russian invasion of Ukraine through a tour de force.

Japan, also on a grand scale raw materials imported, has passed its own law on economic security, which the federal government regards as exemplary. A separate ministerial post was also created for the priority topic.

But the meeting is also about defense issues. The Bundeswehr has already sent a warship and fighter jets to the Pacific region to strengthen cooperation with friendly armed forces there. She wants to take part in exercises again this year. (pcl/dpa)

