In Tourcoing, banks slow down the real estate market

Like its neighbor Roubaix, Tourcoing is well served and particularly attracts small budgets and investors, who see interesting opportunities near Lille. After a jump over the past two years (+6.7%), the price per square meter is stabilizing. Depending on the state and the sector, it is necessary to count from 1,230 € to 2,760 €/m2 for an apartment, and from €1,185 to €2,620/m2 for a house.

All about real estate in Lille and its region Find all the articles of “Obs” to know the latest real estate trends in Lille, Roubaix, Tourcoing, Dunkirk, Calais and Boulogne, or even Le Touquet.

“The market is still dynamic with a substantial supply. Our concern comes from the banks, which are increasingly cautious. They require a greater contribution and also filter the files, so that buyers who had good borrowing capacity three months ago now find themselves out of the game, despite the adjustments to the wear rate. We make