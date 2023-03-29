In Trump investigation: Judge orders Mike Pence to testify

In the investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the outcome of the lost presidential election, a possible statement by his former Vice President Mike Pence has come a step closer. A judge ruled that Pence could be questioned about interactions with Trump regarding potential law violations by the then President, US media reported on Tuesday (local time). Specifically, it is about the days before Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Pence left the Newsmax TV station open as to whether he would appeal the decision. “The requirements for my statement” would now be checked. The judge’s decision is a win for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing investigations into Trump.

Pence: “Have nothing to hide”

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the Houses of Parliament in Washington, while there the victory of his challenger Joe Biden in the presidential election was to be officially sealed. Trump had heated up the crowd with yet another false allegation of voter fraud. Pence, as Vice President, chaired the Capitol session that was interrupted by the attack.

With reference to this, he always rejected the investigators’ demand for a statement on the events of January 6th. Pence also chaired the Senate as vice president, and he invoked a safeguard clause over debates in Congress. He was satisfied on television that the judge saw it that way. “I have nothing to hide,” Pence said. He only insists on compliance with the constitution.

Pence had written in his memoirs that Trump and his lawyer had tried to convince him in the days before to refuse to confirm Biden’s election victory at the meeting. Pence spoke out against it. According to the judge’s decision, the vice president could at least be questioned about these conversations.

Trump’s lawyers, in turn, referred to the so-called executive privilege, which shields the president’s interactions. According to media reports, the judge in Washington rejected the Trump side’s arguments.

The January 6 attack investigation is among the many legal issues facing Trump, who plans to return to the White House in 2024. In another case, the investigation into hush money payments in New York, according to media reports, a possible indictment of Trump is still a long time coming. The so-called grand jury will not meet on Wednesday and will not vote on an indictment this week either, reports the TV broadcaster NBC and the financial service Bloomberg, among others. (dpa)

