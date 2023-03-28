In what cases is it necessary and how is fecal therapy applied

The intestinal microbiota or intestinal flora is the set of bacteria that live in the intestine. This consists of numerous bacteria, viruses and fungi that live in the intestinal contents (fecal mass), as well as in the mucus that covers the intestinal mucosa.

Among its functions are: protection from pathogenic bacteria that can cause illness, maintenance of the immune system, regulation of metabolism and energy balance, digestion of food and production of vitamins.

“When a alteration of the microbiota and there is an imbalance between the different bacterial strains, the organism is affected”, indicates the doctor Sunday Race.

A change can be caused by Clostridium difficilea bacteria that lives harmlessly in the intestine of approximately 5% of healthy people. The use of antibiotics and immunosuppressive agents can alter the balance of bacterial species in the intestine, resulting in an excessive growth of this bacteria.

Clostridium difficile infection it is the main cause of infectious diarrhea in hospitalized patients. In the last few years, there has been a higher incidence and the clinical tables have deteriorated. In this circumstance, fecal therapy can even save a patient’s life.

In some people, C. difficile infection can cause pseudomembranous colitis, sepsis, toxic megacolon, colonic rupture and death. The risk of death increases in patients with multiple comorbidities.

What does the therapy consist of?

To curb this bacteria there is a very common therapy, but it has taken force during the last few years.

Heces of an apparently healthy person are used and administered to the patient. Various routes and systems are used, such as oral tube; oral en specially prepared capsules; o bien by anal route: through enemas. “It is used most frequently to treat recurrent infection by Clostridium difficile, with a success rate of 90% or more”, details the website of Aurora Health Care.

Since 2014, he National Institute of Excellence in Health and Care of the United Kingdom (NICE, by its name in English) has recommended FMT as an alternative for patients who have experienced at least two previous infections.

The success rate is impressive, with surroundings 85% of people healed after a single transfer. In November, the Administration of Drugs and Food of EE. UU. It also approved its first product of fecal microbiota: a liquid preparation of heces, administered through an enema in the intestinal tract of patients.

The fundamental problem is that when the heces are transferred there is no control over what is used: includes literally thousands of different strains of bacteria, viruses that normally live in the gut, archaea, and also fungi. Therefore, it is necessary for the donor to carry out examinations.

Risks

Fecal therapy can lead to the following risks:

Reactions to the medications that are administered during the procedure

Bleeding profusely or continuously during the procedure

Breathing problems

Propagation of diseases of the donor (if the appropriate tests are not carried out by the donor, which is not frequent)

Infection during colonoscopy (infrequent)

Blood clots (uncommon)

If you are using this therapy, it is still in the experimental stage. (I)