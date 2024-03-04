In which films do De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio appear together?

The couple formed by Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio It is without a doubt one of the most charismatic. It already is because of how each one of them is individually, but together they have proven to form a duo worthy of an Oscar-nominated film like The Moon Killers.

A tape for which De Niro has even received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.in which he is not the big favorite (only Robert Downey Jr. is, for Oppenheimer), but he is one of the names to highlight.

United by three projects

Now, returning to the duo formed by both, it should be noted that this is not the first time they have worked together. The first time this happened was in the early 90s, specifically in 1993, when DiCaprio took on the role of the protagonist of Life of this boy, based on the memoirs of Tobias Wolff, which focuses on a boy’s adolescence, affected by the relationship between his mother and his cruel stepfather (played by De Niro). A work in which they coincided thanks to the work of a renowned director like Martin Scorsese.

Related news

The same director once again opted for DiCaprio and De Niro in 2015, being the protagonists of a comic short film with which they had to promote a casino in China, titled The Audition, along with another famous face of the big screen like Brad Pitt. They all appear in the production playing fictional versions of themselves as they compete to appear in the director’s next film.

A film that has been released eight years later, and with the couple formed by De Niro and DiCaprio as two of the great attractions of the film, in addition to Lily Gladstone who is nominated for the Oscars in the category of Best Supporting Actress.